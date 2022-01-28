iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 96,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,920,000 after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 54.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $102.19. 94,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,278,265. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.22 and a 200-day moving average of $111.84. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.96 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

