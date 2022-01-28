ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $71.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ITOCHU Corporation operates as a general trading company. It is involved in domestic trading, import/export, and overseas trading of various products such as textile, machinery, information and communications technology, aerospace, electronics, energy, metals, minerals, chemicals, forest products, general merchandise, food, finance, realty, insurance, and logistics services, as well as business investment in Japan and overseas. ITOCHU Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITOCY opened at $62.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96. ITOCHU has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $66.90.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.11 billion for the quarter. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 5.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ITOCHU will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITOCY. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ITOCHU by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of ITOCHU during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ITOCHU by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 16,076 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ITOCHU by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 406,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,875,000 after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ITOCHU by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 990,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About ITOCHU

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

