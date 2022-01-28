Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC Acquires Shares of 22,933 Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amyris by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,003,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $329,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,636 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amyris by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,376,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,361,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,023,000 after buying an additional 1,141,422 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,333,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,769,000 after buying an additional 83,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 370.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,300,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,667,000 after buying an additional 1,811,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

AMRS traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.83. 113,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,279,395. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.51. Amyris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

AMRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Amyris in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

In other Amyris news, Director James F. Mccann bought 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,354.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amyris Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

