Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC Has $895,000 Position in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC reduced its stake in shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s holdings in iCAD were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iCAD by 43.3% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 15,791 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in iCAD by 1,708.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 50,019 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 85.6% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 175,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 80,823 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 54.4% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 631,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 222,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of iCAD during the third quarter worth $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

iCAD stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,297. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.99. iCAD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.55 million, a P/E ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.06.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). iCAD had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Klein purchased 13,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $99,445.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Ross Carter purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 21,975 shares of company stock worth $159,761 and have sold 28,750 shares worth $271,025. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ICAD shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on iCAD from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Guggenheim lowered iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on iCAD from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iCAD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

