Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC Purchases 70,000 Shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC owned approximately 1.54% of Park City Group worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Park City Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,457,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 150,910 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,126,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 110,408 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 49.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 114,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Park City Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. 32.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Park City Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of PCYG stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $6.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,947. Park City Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $118.14 million, a P/E ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.60.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.56 million during the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 7.73%.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG).

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.