Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC Purchases 70,360 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its position in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 70,360 shares during the period. Alphatec accounts for approximately 2.0% of Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC owned about 0.45% of Alphatec worth $5,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 341.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. 53.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphatec alerts:

ATEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

Shares of ATEC stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,537. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $19.36. The company has a market cap of $908.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.71.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 61.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.96%. The business had revenue of $62.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Miles bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $585,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $73,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 158,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,856 and sold 40,504 shares valued at $483,899. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.