Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC Sells 5,180 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC decreased its position in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the quarter. CEVA accounts for 1.1% of Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s holdings in CEVA were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CEVA by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,204,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,369,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,092,000 after acquiring an additional 57,502 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 858,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,642,000 after acquiring an additional 17,832 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after acquiring an additional 16,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 12.1% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 434,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,572,000 after acquiring an additional 47,038 shares during the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CEVA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CEVA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

Shares of CEVA stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $33.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,398. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.37 and a 200 day moving average of $44.23. CEVA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.27 and a twelve month high of $83.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.37 million, a P/E ratio of -252.23, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.03.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CEVA news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 9,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $429,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $417,759.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Profile

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.