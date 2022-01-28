James Ciroli Purchases 2,000 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Stock

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) EVP James Ciroli acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.80 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of FBC opened at $45.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.69 and a 1-year high of $56.77.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 26.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 41.4% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 26.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

