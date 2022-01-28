James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JRVR. TheStreet lowered shares of James River Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of James River Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, James River Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. James River Group has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $52.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.76. The firm has a market cap of $993.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.42.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 10.74% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that James River Group will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. James River Group’s payout ratio is -29.48%.

In related news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown bought 3,000 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.16 per share, with a total value of $87,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in James River Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,864,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in James River Group by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,756,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,914 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in James River Group by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,361,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,074,000 after purchasing an additional 883,991 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in James River Group by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,243,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,728,000 after purchasing an additional 747,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in James River Group by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,923,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,173,000 after purchasing an additional 576,750 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

