Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) Shares Down 6.8%

Janel Co. (OTCMKTS:JANL)’s stock price fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.10 and last traded at $26.10. 550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

The stock has a market cap of $25.06 million, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81.

About Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL)

Janel Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated logistics and freight forwarding services. It operates through the following segments: Logistics, Life Sciences, and Manufacturing. The Logistics segment provides customs brokerage, warehousing, and distribution services and other value-added logistics services.

