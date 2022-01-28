JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 186.75 ($2.52). JD Sports Fashion shares last traded at GBX 182.55 ($2.46), with a volume of 6,469,064 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.84) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.49) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.19) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($14.17) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 815 ($11.00).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 414.84. The company has a market capitalization of £9.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.17.

In other news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill sold 10,000,000 shares of JD Sports Fashion stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.87), for a total value of £21,300,000 ($28,737,182.95).

About JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.