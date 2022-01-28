Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €131.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €131.00 ($148.86) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SY1. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €106.00 ($120.45) price target on Symrise in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Baader Bank set a €137.00 ($155.68) price target on Symrise in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($130.68) target price on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($165.91) target price on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($131.82) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €122.97 ($139.73).

Symrise stock opened at €108.50 ($123.30) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €124.95 and a 200-day moving average of €121.90. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($64.73) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($83.50).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

