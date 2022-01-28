Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.78.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $95.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.27. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $60.07 and a 52-week high of $104.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Alex E. Washington III acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.61 per share, for a total transaction of $403,245.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 124.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 67,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,131,000 after buying an additional 347,938 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 525.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 410,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,023,000 after buying an additional 345,164 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4,101.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,186,000 after buying an additional 305,914 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 69.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 558,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,269,000 after buying an additional 228,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,844,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,135,000 after buying an additional 214,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

