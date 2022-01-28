Jefferies Financial Group Comments on MonotaRO Co., Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MONOY)

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for MonotaRO in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MonotaRO’s FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MonotaRO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:MONOY opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.06. MonotaRO has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $32.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.84 and a beta of 0.20.

MonotaRO Company Profile

MonotaRO Co, Ltd. engages in the sale of maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) supplies through e-commerce. Its products include cutting tools, bearings, fasteners, industrial equipment, and safety devices. The company was founded by Kinya Seto on October 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan.

