Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.45 EPS.

PFG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a sell rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.69.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $72.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.29. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $48.88 and a 52 week high of $77.68. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 201.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

