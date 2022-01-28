Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $27.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.44.

Unum Group stock opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $31.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.01.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Unum Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 33.6% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 15,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

