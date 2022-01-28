Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Mondelez International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,222,937. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $90.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.53 and a 200-day moving average of $62.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

In other news, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $393,936.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 217.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,342,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109,178 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Mondelez International by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,428,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,350,000 after buying an additional 3,250,781 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,167,000. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,280,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,626,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.