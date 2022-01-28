Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the casino operator will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LVS. UBS Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. CBRE Group lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.96.

LVS stock opened at $42.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.43 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.24. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

