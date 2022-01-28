John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 7.57%.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS traded down $3.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.18. The company had a trading volume of 641 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,200. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.21 and its 200 day moving average is $86.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.13. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a twelve month low of $79.02 and a twelve month high of $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.11% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.