Jon R. Moeller Sells 281,271 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.37 on Friday, reaching $160.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,494,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,801,773. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.64. The firm has a market cap of $388.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $963,000. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 84,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,887,000 after buying an additional 18,977 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,292,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.85.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

