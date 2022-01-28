JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€80.00” Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Nord/LB set a €74.00 ($84.09) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays set a €76.00 ($86.36) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €82.13 ($93.33).

Shares of Basf stock opened at €68.45 ($77.78) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. Basf has a twelve month low of €57.06 ($64.84) and a twelve month high of €72.88 ($82.82). The stock has a market cap of $62.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is €62.76 and its 200 day moving average is €64.25.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

