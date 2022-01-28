JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) a $64.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

INTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Intel from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut Intel from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush cut their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.31.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $48.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $195.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.61. Intel has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

