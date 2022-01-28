JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Short Interest Update

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 466.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

JSCPY stock opened at $31.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.46. JSR has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $39.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

JSR Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic rubber and fine chemical materials. It operates through the following segments: Elastomers, Synthetic Resin, Digital Solution, Life Science and Others. The Elastomers segment produces and merchandises general purpose synthetic rubber for automobile tires, special high performance rubber for automotive components, thermoplastic elastomers for plastic enhancements, and emulsion for paper coating.

