JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Short Interest Update

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 466.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
JSCPY stock opened at $31.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.46. JSR has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $39.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
JSR Company Profile
