Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.00

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 84152 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.34.
Several research firms recently issued reports on JMIA. Morgan Stanley lowered Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.78.
Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)
Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.
Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.