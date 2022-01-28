Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.00

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 84152 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.34.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JMIA. Morgan Stanley lowered Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.78.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JMIA. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jumia Technologies by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Jumia Technologies by 432.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Jumia Technologies by 1,979.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

