Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$0.26-0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.100-1.200 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JNPR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.85.

Shares of JNPR opened at $31.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day moving average is $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $36.03.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $176,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,457. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Juniper Networks stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 487,563 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of Juniper Networks worth $59,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises.

