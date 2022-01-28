Jupiter Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $714,384.00 (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Jupiter has a market cap of $8.20 million and $714,384.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00048899 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,481.95 or 0.06690443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00054051 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,144.33 or 1.00127707 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00052062 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 850,002,699 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

