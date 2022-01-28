KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Stake Increased by Prosight Management LP

Prosight Management LP boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,391 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,220 shares during the quarter. KalVista Pharmaceuticals makes up about 2.5% of Prosight Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Prosight Management LP owned about 1.05% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% in the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 383,233 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 30,863 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $207,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,295 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,685 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,404 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KALV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.29. 1,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,009. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.31. The company has a market cap of $276.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.95.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edward P. Feener sold 6,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $108,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KALV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.