Karl Mr. Peterson Sells 30,000 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $218,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $291,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $234,300.00.

PLYA opened at $7.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.58.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $151.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.74 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLYA shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $5,227,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $667,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 166.8% in the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 139,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 87,169 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 186.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,194,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,302,000 after buying an additional 1,429,359 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

