KARMA Trading Down 18.9% Over Last 7 Days (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KARMA has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. KARMA has a total market cap of $30.68 million and $138.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001462 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00057682 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.98 or 0.00668813 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.