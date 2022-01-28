Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) shares traded down 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.40 and last traded at $8.40. 6,297 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,163,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KPTI. Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

The firm has a market cap of $591.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.78.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $37.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.84 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 173.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $246,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,781,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,491 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 95.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 84,363 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 35.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

