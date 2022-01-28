Kava Hits 24 Hour Volume of $45.84 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.23 or 0.00008511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $479.71 million and $45.84 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kava has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.71 or 0.00178617 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00028625 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.37 or 0.00383473 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00071662 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 154,004,110 coins and its circulating supply is 148,676,965 coins. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

