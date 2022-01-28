KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.38.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KBCSY. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their price target on shares of KBC Group from €79.00 ($89.77) to €85.00 ($96.59) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of KBC Group to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from €76.00 ($86.36) to €79.00 ($89.77) in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KBC Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBCSY traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.88. The company had a trading volume of 29,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,172. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.43. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $49.43.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $2.0145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. KBC Group’s dividend payout ratio is 61.98%.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

