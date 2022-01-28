Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Insider Herbert Derek Hopkins Sells 92,166 Shares of Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,470,049.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Herbert Derek Hopkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $2,430,419.32.

On Monday, December 20th, Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 5,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $177,550.00.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $37.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.28 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 56,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.3% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 143,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

