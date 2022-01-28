KeyCorp Trims Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Target Price to $50.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GLBE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.61. Global-e Online has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $83.77.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $59.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.57 million. Global-e Online had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,450,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 4th quarter valued at about $538,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Global-e Online by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,809,000. 39.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

