KeyCorp Weighs in on AT&T Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for AT&T in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.48.

T stock opened at $24.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $172.22 billion, a PE ratio of 201.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $756,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 161,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 184,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 10,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,483,818 shares during the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

