KeyCorp Weighs in on Microsoft Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Microsoft in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now forecasts that the software giant will earn $2.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.02. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Microsoft’s FY2022 earnings at $8.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.47.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $300.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $324.31 and a 200 day moving average of $309.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $224.26 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 346,695 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $93,914,000 after buying an additional 19,983 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 35.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,714,505 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $464,459,000 after buying an additional 444,580 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 35.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,620,879 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,957,553,000 after buying an additional 2,011,368 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

