KeyCorp Weighs in on Texas Instruments Incorporated’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Instruments in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.90. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.18 EPS.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.64.

Shares of TXN opened at $174.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.05%.

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 22,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 127,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,435,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

