King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 91,992 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,045,519 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 91,992 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.9% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $996,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. Ceera Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 52,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $159.22 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.06.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

