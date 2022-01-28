Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Kingfisher (LON:KGF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 355 ($4.79) price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 313 ($4.22) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 370 ($4.99) target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 365.60 ($4.93).

Get Kingfisher alerts:

KGF stock opened at GBX 325.10 ($4.39) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.71. Kingfisher has a fifty-two week low of GBX 259.50 ($3.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 389.67 ($5.26). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 335.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 344.92. The stock has a market cap of £6.76 billion and a PE ratio of 8.27.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.