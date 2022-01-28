Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Upgraded to Buy by HSBC

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KIGRY opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.26. Kion Group has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $29.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kion Group had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kion Group will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

