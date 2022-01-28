Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 12.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,901,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 722,570 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Kirby worth $235,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 1.3% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 2.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 18.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 8.5% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 383.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 672 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

KEX stock opened at $64.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $70.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.51.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $598.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kirby news, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $257,844.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,717 shares of company stock valued at $387,715. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

