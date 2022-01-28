Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $591.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.40 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

Kirby stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.42. The stock had a trading volume of 27,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.91. Kirby has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $70.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.46.

In other Kirby news, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $71,770.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $257,844.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,717 shares of company stock worth $387,715 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kirby stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 786.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,720 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.10% of Kirby worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on KEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

