Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 80.9% from the December 31st total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNBWY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.61. Kirin has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter. Kirin had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 4.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kirin will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverages and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Beer and Spirits, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Other. The Japan Beer and Spirits segment manufactures and sells beer, sparkling wine, Western liquor, and other alcoholic beverages through its subsidiary.

