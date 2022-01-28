Kirkland’s Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 9,808 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,683% compared to the typical volume of 550 call options.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ KIRK opened at $15.65 on Friday. Kirkland’s has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $34.45. The firm has a market cap of $201.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average of $19.47.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). Kirkland’s had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The firm had revenue of $143.63 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis bought 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,086,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Pleas III acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.41 per share, with a total value of $144,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 183,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 113,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 39,225 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 58.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 25,102 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 373.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 46.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

