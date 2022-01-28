KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,278,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,772,616,000 after purchasing an additional 105,582 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of KLA by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,803,000 after buying an additional 516,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in KLA by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,620,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of KLA by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 1,325,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,429,000 after purchasing an additional 69,873 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 922,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,132,000 after purchasing an additional 60,389 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $449.71.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $361.80 on Friday. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $273.24 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $411.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

