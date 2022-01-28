KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 46.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in KLA by 12.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 107,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,910,000 after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 208,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,946,000 after acquiring an additional 51,860 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.71.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $361.80 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $273.24 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The company has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $411.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. KLA’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

