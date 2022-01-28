Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) PT Raised to $85.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KNX. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its recent acquisition of Midwest Motor Express shows the commitment to grow its LTL business and diversify its business mix. He believes this new revenue mix shift warrants a higher multiple given the premium the market has given LTL carriers over the last few years. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.32.

KNX stock opened at $54.54 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $39.17 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.64%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $2,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 31,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,930,620.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,939 shares of company stock valued at $11,301,645. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,067,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $821,876,000 after buying an additional 2,543,557 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 567.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,350,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,564 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,188,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,598 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,117,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,796,000 after purchasing an additional 818,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,561,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,376,000 after purchasing an additional 757,603 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

