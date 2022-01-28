Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Receives $10.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

KEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Korea Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE KEP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.46. 144,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,920. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79. Korea Electric Power has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $12.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Korea Electric Power by 12.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 58,445.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 11,689 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

