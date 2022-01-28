KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY) traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.90 and last traded at $22.91. 1,065 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 14,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.28.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 49,313 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 245.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 39,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 27,793 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,337,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,254,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,698,000 after buying an additional 413,230 shares during the period.

