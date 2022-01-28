Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) Position Cut by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Kraton were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Kraton by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Kraton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Kraton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Kraton in the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Kraton in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 77,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $3,542,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KRA opened at $46.24 on Friday. Kraton Co. has a one year low of $27.21 and a one year high of $46.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.19 and a 200-day moving average of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. Kraton had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $526.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kraton Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

